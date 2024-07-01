Rivers govt to hold local govt elections October 5

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), says it will hold local government elections on October 5.

The Commission, on Monday, released its guidelines in view of the conduct of the council elections in the state.

Recall that following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 LGAs, the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, inaugurated Caretaker Committees pending the conduct of council elections.

News continues after this Advertisement

However, the development had sparked protests by the outgone chairmen loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

They are insisting that the Martins Amaewhule-led State Assembly had extended their tenure by six months in the repealed Local Government Administration law of the state.

However, RSIEC, met with the leaders of political parties and major stakeholders in the state, over conducting the elections.

News continues after this Advertisement