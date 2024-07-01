Connect with us

Rivers govt to hold local govt elections October 5
Southern Govs Agenda: An initiative for restructuring

Strategic Appointments: President Tinubu shares Nigeria to S/West, N/West

Stop exhibiting panic over Sen. Oyewumi's outstanding record, PDP blasts Osun APC chair

Peter Obi remains role model to youths, political class - Archbishop Ugorji

Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries

Corruption allegation: Minister files N1bn defamation suit against Kafilat Ogbara, Arise TV

Distressed Democrats call for Biden replacement after ‘disastrous’ debate with Trump

Backlog: Otti sets up machinery to ensure Abia workers are no longer owed salaries, wages

Tinubu will get approval for presidential jet if requested, no matter the blackmail – Akpabio

Published 3 hours ago Rivers govt to hold local govt elections October 5

Published

3 hours ago

on

Rivers govt to hold local govt elections October 5

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), says it will hold local government elections on October 5.

The Commission, on Monday, released its guidelines in view of the conduct of the council elections in the state.

Recall that following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 LGAs, the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, inaugurated Caretaker Committees pending the conduct of council elections.

However, the development had sparked protests by the outgone chairmen loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

They are insisting that the Martins Amaewhule-led State Assembly had extended their tenure by six months in the repealed Local Government Administration law of the state.

However, RSIEC, met with the leaders of political parties and major stakeholders in the state, over conducting the elections.

Obinna Ezugwu.

