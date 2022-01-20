By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State retirees under the contributory Pensioners have resolved their differences just as they have agreed to work together under a singular leadership.

The pensioners emphasized the need among them, noting that the leadership tussle it had over the years been enmeshed in was over.

At a well attended peace meeting by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), across the South West, held on Wednesday at the NUP office Osogbo, the aggrieved retirees buried their grievances and arrived at very solid resolutions.

Speaking after the peace meeting, Senior Assistant Secretary, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Bunmi Ogunbolade thanked the leadership of the NUP for allowing peace to reign after years of imbroglio.

Ogunbodede explained that they have resolved “That all contributory Pensioners should be under one umbrella and that 2 years executive should put in place

“That executive of the contributory pensioners should be rotational among the civil, Secondary, Primary and other parastatals and there won’t be second term and that there should be a structure to midwife the state chapter of NUP.”

Echoing a similar view, Mr Adosun Gbenga, who represented the interest of Secondary School contributory pensioners, said they have submitted the names of officers to NUP for inauguration and that they would be inaugurated after the next general meeting.

He used the opportunity to call on the state government to as a matter of urgency to pay their entitlements, saying things have not been going smoothly well for the Retirees in the state.

“We expect the state government to pay all our entitlement because when you look at the situation of things now, it’s not palatable in Osun State.

“Many of our people are have died because of lack of money to take good care of themselves.”