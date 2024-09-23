Respect for people’s will bedrock of democracy – Governor Adeleke

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has listed respect for peoples’ will among others as a prerequisite for sustainable democracy.

He made the assertion in Osogbo on Monday while handing over five operational vehicles and inaugurating the newly elected leaders for the Community Development Council in Osun State.

Addressing hundreds of community development leaders from across the 30 local governments and area council, Governor Adeleke said his government is “a product of the popular will of our people”, asserting that “democracy is a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

“I am on this governorship seat by God and the people. The people are the sovereign authority in any electoral politics; the people elect their leaders. Democracy is strengthened when the will of the people prevails.

“The leader must therefore hold tight to the people. That is why our administration will not renege on our avowed commitment to better the lots of the people of Osun State.

“In less than two years of our assumption of office, we have made remarkable achievements in various sectors which include infrastructure, health, agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, rural development among others.

“We have earned the trust of the people. We have consolidated our partnership of trust and commitment to the people.

“We are here to deliver good governance and we are doing just that with all sense of responsibility. The rock of our support is God and the people.

“We must therefore remain strongly supportive of sustainable electoral practice which places the will of the people at the heart of electoral politics.

“As the government is delivering on its electoral mandate, we would be glad to keep having your unalloyed cooperation and support. I therefore use this medium to assure the good people of Osun State that no stone will be left unturned to strive further in making lives more meaningful for the good people of Osun State.

“Our government will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders like you, who are ready to key into our various developmental agenda as contained in our administration’s 5-point Agenda”, the Governor noted.

He called on the community development council to continue as partners in progress with the Government on matters of securing Government’s properties in your neighborhood.

He charged the new community leaders to continue to harness their diverse wealth of experiences to make remarkable contributions towards improving the socio-economic lives of the people at the grassroots.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa expressed appreciation to the Governor for his relentless support for grassroots development in Osun State.

“We appreciate the state Governor for purchasing operational vehicles for community development councils. We particularly put on record the strong performance of Mr Governor on rural projects and programmes”, the Commissioner noted.

