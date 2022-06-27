Residents flee as bandits rampage Zamfara community, kill one

Residents of Mada town in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been displaced after persistent attacks by bandits.

Reports said the town was attacked four times by the bandits in less than a week, a development that forced residents to flee their homes.

The bandits, on Saturday shot one person dead and kidnapped three others during a raid on the town.

Many of the displaced residents were seen along the Gusau-Zaria Road, looking for transportation to leave the area, as the bandits threatened to return to the town for another attack.

Mostly affected were women and children, who were seen carrying their belongings and trekking to other places.

Meanwhile, the state government has shut down a popular market in the town following the attacks by the bandits.

In a statement, the state Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, said, “Following the attacks on Mada, Wonaka, and Ruwan Bore districts of Gusau local government, as well as Yandoto Emirate in Tsafe local government, Governor Bello Mattawale has approved the immediate closure of all markets and kara in those districts and Yandoto emirate indefinitely.

“In addition to this, the government has equally banned riding of motorbikes and selling of petroleum products in Mada, Wonaka and Ruwan Bore districts, as well as Yandoto emirate.

‘’Henceforth, all filling stations in the affected areas are closed with immediate effect.”