By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his effort to reduce poverty in his constituency, especially in view of the economic crunch brought about by the novel COVID-19, lawmaker representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Babatunde Ayeni, has empowered hundreds of youths in his constituency with work tools and cash support.

Among those empowered are traders and artisans, drawn from Atakunmosa East Local Government Area, to benefit from the 12th Edition of LB Ayeni Foundation Empowerment Scheme.

The programme which took place on Friday, March 4, 2022 , at St Marks ‘B’ Primary School, Iperindo had prominent sons and daughters, traditional rulers, students, market men and women, artisans,traders and top political leaders in the area in attendance.

CityMirrorNews reported that tools and equipment given to the beneficiaries include: grinding machines, sewing machines, barbing kits, hairdressing equipment, motorcycles among others.

Speaking, Hon. Ayeni said the empowerment would provide job opportunities for the people in the informal sector, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the artisans and reduce the rate of unemployment within the constituency.

He further said he derives happiness in making life bearable for the needy and the less privileged adding that he would continue to put smiles on the faces of his constituents.

The lawmaker who had in the recent time empowered thousands of youths including traders, Artisans, farmers in the various areas of their specialisation hinted that, in no distance time, residents of Iwara Community would benefit from the Empowerment Programmes.

“The train of LB Ayeni Foundation would have a stop over at Iwara in three weeks’ time for people of the area to benefits from the empowerment scheme.

“I want to make sure people from the nooks and crannies of my constituency all benefits from the empowerment scheme.

“You are the ones that put me in the House of Assembly as your representative and I promise to continue to put smiles on your faces because I derive happiness in making life bearable for the needy and the less privileged

“This empowerment program will be rotated among the four local government areas in ijesa South federal constituency”. he said

The Politician cum philanthropist, however, charged the beneficiaries to make judiciously use of the equipments, urging them not to sell them but they should rather use the tools to boost their status economically.

While speaking on the just concluded governorship primaries of the APC , Honourable Ayeni enjoined aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords and support governor Gboyega Oyetola, the flag bearer of the party, in the coming July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

Two of the beneficiaries, mrs Amina Wakili and mr Tona Omoniyi described the gesture as philanthropic , noting that it was the first time they would see a serving house of Representatives member traveling down to distribute empowerment materials at the grassroots.

The beneficiaries said that the founder of Ayeni Foundation has helped to reduce the level of poverty in the constituency.

They prayed that God would continue to elevate the lawmaker and grant his heart desires, saying they never thought of having such an opportunity so quick.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!