Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency rule in Rivers
Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency rule in Rivers

Published

37 mins ago

on

Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Thursday adopted President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

The session which had 243 members in attendance, was presided over by the House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

The lawmakers also made recommendations to the proclamation.

The House recommended that a national committee should be set up to mitigate and restore peace back to Rivers State.

Secondly, the National Assembly should take over the activities of the state Assembly within six months.

Details subsequently…

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

