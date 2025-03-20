Connect with us

Peter Obi urges Labour Party assembly members to reject emergency rule in Rivers
Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has urged the party’s lawmakers at the National Assembly to reject President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Thursday, ratified the emergency rule by a voice vote, contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who had previously condemned the decision by Tinubu, noted in a statement on Thursday that it was important for lawmakers elected under Labour Party to stand up in defence of justice and democracy in the country.

“My dear brothers and sisters, Members of the Labour Party in the National Assembly,” he wrote via his X account.

“Since your inauguration as Distinguished, and Honorable members of the National Assembly, I have refrained from interfering in your legislative affairs out of respect for your independence and to allow you to focus on alleviating the suffering of the Nigerian people.

“However, at this critical juncture — following 26 years of a deteriorating democratic process marked by disregard for educational qualifications for electoral positions, massive rigging, and now the unconstitutional removal of elected officeholders — I find it necessary to address you. These unconstitutional actions have far-reaching negative implications for our democracy and the will of the people.

“I urge you to stand as true defenders of justice. Do not participate in or support any action, decision, or vote that compromises the integrity of our democracy, undermines the interests of the people of Rivers State, or contradicts our core values of fairness, equity, and transparency.

“We must not allow ourselves to become instruments of injustice or contribute to the betrayal of the people’s mandate. At this moment, we must prioritize what is right over what is wrong or convenient, remaining steadfast in defending the well-being of the people of Rivers State.

“Together, let us stand firm in our resolve — because a new Nigeria is possible!”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

