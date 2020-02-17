By OBINNA EZUGWU

The presidency has described reports making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria as fake news, the like of which can damage the country’s polity.

Special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina who stated this on Monday, noted that Buhari has no plans to travel anywhere for 20 days, and would communicate through a signed statement if he plans to travel.

“This concoction is on social media and many people are sharing it, some unwittingly, some deliberately. When our country is filled with this kind of lies and fake news, it is an ill wind that blows no good,” Adesina said.

According to him, such fake news can only fracture the country and cause unnecessary restiveness.

“It can only fracture and damage the polity,” he said. “This kind of misinformation can only cause unnecessary restiveness in the country.

“President Buhari is not planning to travel anywhere for 20 days. And if he was travelling, Nigerians will be informed through a duly signed statement from the presidency, not the concoction that is trending now.”