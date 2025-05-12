The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to becoming Nigeria’s leading investment hub through strategic infrastructure development, land administration reforms, and investor-friendly policies aimed at attracting both local and international capital.

The Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela, stated this during a Fireside Chat at the South West Philanthropy Summit in Lagos. The session, themed “Attracting Philanthropic and Social Investment into the South West and Nigeria,” highlighted Ogun’s key reforms and initiatives positioning it as a top destination for industrial and economic growth.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor and Deputy Director-General of OgunInvest, Ms. Sola Arobieke, Sofela showcased the state’s robust infrastructure progress, including the construction of over 400 kilometers of strategic highways to improve regional connectivity and facilitate seamless movement of goods and services.

He emphasized that Ogun’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework offers a viable entry point for investors, with a blend of modern infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and investor-centric policies that create a conducive business environment.

Notable reforms in land administration, he said, include the implementation of the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) and upgrades to the Geographic Information System (GIS), both of which have enhanced transparency and efficiency in land acquisition and property registration.

Sofela also spotlighted OgunInvest as a one-stop-shop for investors, providing easy access to documentation and approvals at no cost. He added that the Ogun State Business Environment Council plays a vital role in harmonizing policies, removing regulatory bottlenecks, and promoting a business-friendly ecosystem for enterprises of all sizes.

He further highlighted transformative infrastructure projects such as the State’s Cargo Airport, rail expansion, and inland dry ports—all aimed at supporting manufacturers and boosting economic output by providing integrated and efficient logistics solutions.

In his remarks, the Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Chairman of the Summit, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, emphasized the importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving job creation and economic development not just regionally, but across Nigeria and Africa.

He noted that with the right support mechanisms, MSMEs can significantly contribute to economic stability. He called for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to foster long-term economic transformation.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Office for Philanthropy and Impact Investing, Mrs. Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke, underscored the rising relevance of philanthropy in Nigeria. She stressed that strategic social investments and strong collaboration between the private sector and government are key to achieving sustainable, positive change.