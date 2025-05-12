Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, has felicitated with his principal, Governor Ademola Adeleke, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary, describing him as a political trailblazer and a divine gift to Osun State.

In a congratulatory message personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Monday, Akinleye hailed the governor’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of the state.

He described Governor Adeleke as “a man of grace whose destiny is ordained by God and cannot be altered,” noting that his tenure has brought light and transformation to the state.

“The ongoing development in Osun today is the result of your dedication and selfless service. I am proud to serve as your Chief of Staff. Osun is truly blessed to have you as governor at this crucial time,” Akinleye stated.

“I rejoice with you, my boss, on the occasion of your birthday. Truly, God has been faithful to you. Your acronym ‘Imole’ (Light) has been shining brightly across Osun, and the people can testify to it. You are a beacon whose footsteps we follow. This day stands as a testament to the divine favour upon your life—I am a living witness to God’s glory radiating through you,” he added.

Akinleye also linked the governor’s birthday celebration to the recent affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court, saying both events are cause for double celebration in the state.

“As the people of Osun continue to celebrate your Supreme Court victory, your birthday further adds to the joy. I am honoured to work with you and witness your continued impact. On this special occasion, I pray for God’s strength and wisdom to help you achieve even greater feats in your leadership journey. Congratulations once again, sir!”