Rampaging bandits abduct scores in Niger communities

Published

8 hours ago

on

Published 8 hours ago

At least 26 persons have been abducted by bandits who attacked Niger State communities between Sunday and Monday.

Reports said the attack happened in Mashegu and Shiroro Local Government Areas.

Some bandits invaded a village called Adogo Malam and abducted six people, while another set of bandits also invaded Tunga Kawo community, three kilometres from Mashegu on Monday and 20 persons were confirmed to have been abducted during the invasion while several cows were rustled.

The bandits were yet to enter into negotiation with families of those abducted, though their whereabouts are also unknown at press time.

The Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Malam Hussain Ibrahim who confirmed the incident, said, “The agency is in receipt of reports of persistent banditry activities at shiroro and Mashegu LGAs. This time, a village called Adogo Mallam in Mashegu council was attacked on Sunday and six persons were kidnapped, while on Monday, no fewer than 20 persons were kidnapped in Tunga Kawo community in Erena, Shiroro council of the state with hundreds of cows rustled.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

