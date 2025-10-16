Raila Odinga’s body arrives in Nairobi to emotional scenes

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, was enveloped in grief on Thursday as the body of opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga, arrived from India, a day after his sudden death from a suspected heart attack.

A large crowd of mourners gathered at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive the late statesman’s coffin, draped in the Kenyan flag. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as supporters chanted liberation songs and waved portraits of the veteran politician who defined Kenya’s democratic struggle for decades.

Odinga’s body was received by President William Ruto, senior government officials, opposition leaders, family members, and representatives of foreign missions. Many in the crowd wept openly as pallbearers carried the coffin to a waiting hearse.

President Ruto, in a brief remark at the airport, described Odinga as “a national treasure, a patriot, and one of the greatest architects of modern Kenya,” while announcing that his body would lie in state at Parliament Buildings for public viewing.

The government has declared seven days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country. A state funeral service will be held in Nairobi on Friday, before the body is taken to Odinga’s ancestral home in western Kenya for burial on Sunday.

Odinga, 80, died on Wednesday in southern India where he was receiving treatment. According to Devamatha Hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk and was pronounced dead at 09:52 local time (04:22 GMT).

His death marks the end of an era in Kenyan politics. A five-time presidential contender and freedom fighter, Odinga was admired for his lifelong struggle for democracy, social justice, and national reconciliation.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria joined world leaders in mourning the fallen leader, describing him as “a towering figure in African politics whose courage, vision, and dedication to the ideals of democracy will never be forgotten.”

In a condolence message, Tinubu said: “Raila Odinga’s resilience and unwavering belief in the power of the people remain a lasting inspiration. We mourn with Kenya in this moment of national grief and stand in solidarity with President William Ruto and the Kenyan people.”