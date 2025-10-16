JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu fit for trial, illness not life-threatening – NMA tells court

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the health condition of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not life-threatening and that he is medically fit to stand trial.

A medical panel constituted by the NMA President concluded the independent health assessment ordered by the court and submitted its findings on October 13.

Two weeks earlier, the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, had directed the NMA to carry out an independent medical evaluation of Kanu, following conflicting health reports presented by both the defence and prosecution teams.

According to the panel’s report, which was tendered in court on Thursday by the prosecution team led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and partly read in open court, Kanu’s ailment does not pose any immediate danger to his life. The panel affirmed that he is medically fit to proceed with his trial.

Relying on the NMA’s findings and noting that neither side raised objections, Justice Omotosho ruled that the court was satisfied with the medical conclusion and directed that the trial should continue.

The judge thereafter fixed six consecutive days, beginning from October 23, for Kanu to open and close his defence.

Meanwhile, Justice Omotosho also granted an oral application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), seeking leave for a private consultation between the IPOB leader and his legal team outside the Department of State Services (DSS) facility.

Agabi had expressed concern that discussions with his client might be monitored or recorded by DSS operatives.

The court approved that the private meeting be held within the courtroom, with only Kanu and his lawyers present, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on October 22, one day before the resumption of trial.