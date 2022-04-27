Q1 2022: UBA grows profit by 8.76% to N42 billion

Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reported N41.50 billion profit for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, representing 8.76% growth from the corresponding quarter of 2021.

According to the bank’s financial report for the period made available on Wednesday, earnings per share for the period came in at N1.14, a 9.62% increase from the N1.04 reported a year earlier in 2021.

Further look at the report show that in Q1 2022, bet interest income grew by 14.10% from N74.38 billion to N84.87 billion in the current period.

The bank’s profit performance is on the back of all margin growth as income from interest, trading income and fees and commission income all appreciated year on year.

The bank earned N125.08 billion from its lending business as interest income grew by 15.18% from N108.59 billion for the period.

This as it’s net operating income after impairments appreciated by 16.33% to stand at N121.71 billion, despite a 223% rise in loan losses,

The bank’s also grew its net income from fees and commission rising 19.30% to N24.30 billion year on year and generated a total of N14.96 billion in net trading and foreign exchange income representing a 42.89% growth year on year.

UBA made income from the disposal of property, dividends, rental, and cash handling, which raked in a total of N1.76 billion.

The bank’s Electronic banking income raked in N15.11 billion, representing a 21.04% increase from N12.48 million in Q1 2021, indicating that the bank has efficiently utilized its use of electronic banking channels to deliver financial services to its consumers.

Trade transactions income for the Q1 2022 period grew by 109.19% from N7.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2021 to N3.55 billion.

In addition, the bank also grew its deposits from customers by 4.47% to N6.65 trillion while its total assets are now N8.89 trillion. Net assets rose 2.60% to N825.75 billion.