Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the retirement of Chief Kola Jamodu as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board effective 11 December 2020 to enable him pursue other personal endeavours.

Chief Jamodu joined PZ Cussons Group in 1974 and served in Executive positions for 24 years rising to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a position he held until he retired in 1999. He thereafter continued as a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board until 2001 when he was appointed as the Honourable Minister of Industry of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a position he held until 2003. He was reappointed as the Chairman of the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc in November 2014.

An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, Chief Jamodu is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, London and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSA), London. A Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), Chief Jamodu is also a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria. He is an Honorary Member of the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.

He is currently on the Board of Nigerian Breweries Plc as its Chairman. He was a former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and a past President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association of Nigeria