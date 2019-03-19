PTAD Executive Secretary Wins Africa Finance Awards 2019

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Barrister (Mrs.) Sharon Ikeazor has emerged the winner of this year Africa Pension Personality of the year, CEO Leadership Category – Gold Awards among other institutions nominated for the award, which include: The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) – South Africa, Metropolitan Pensions Trust Ghana Limited- Ghana and Axis Pension Group – Ghana.

Other corporate organizations declared as winners in other categories include Modion Communication, Propertymart, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc and STL Trustees.

According to AFA 2019, the selection was done with input from Pension industry analysts, corporate executives and finance experts from 6 African countries (Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon and sierra Leone) who selected winners in all categories of awards including CEO Awards, West Africa Award etc. with Sharon Ikeazor winning Africa Pension Personality of the year, CEO Leadership Category- Gold. This was in recognition of her contributions to the development of the industry and positive changes she brought to PTAD.

Sharon Ikeazor was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) by the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on the 26th of September 2016. She brought with her the legacy of integrity, passion for service and humanity. She was able to identify areas in need of critical changes in PTAD and took appropriate measures which have changed the negative story of pension administration under Defined Benefit Scheme to a positive one today.

She introduced efficient payment platform, painstaking I.T driven verifications with empathy and anti-corruption crusade with the inauguration of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU). She works in collaboration with ICPC, EFCC and Nigeria Police to stamp out corruption in the system. The hope of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme has been restored by her.

AFA 2019 says, Sharon Ikeazor will be presented with the awards at the ceremony slated for March 29, 2019 at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos at 6.30pm.

