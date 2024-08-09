The Macallan partners Providus Bank to host Emmy Collins’ exclusive fashion exhibition in Lagos

The Macallan, a renowned single malt Scotch whisky brand, is collaborating with Providus Bank to host an exclusive fashion show by avant-garde designer, Emmy Collins London in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The eclectic subtlety by Emmy Collins in partnership with The Macallan and Providus Bank was the highlight of a event the weekend that had in attendance top Nigeria fashion professionals and business leaders including Nigerian, media personality and actor, Uti Nwachukwu; Creative Photographer and Publisher, Style Mania, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; Music Executive, Obi Asika; Nollywood actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Enyinna Nwigwe; Managing Director, Willoch Tech, Torise-Bawo Okoro among others.

The attendees all arrived early to witness the opening speech by the Deputy Managing Director of Providus Bank, Mr. Kingsley Aigbokhaevbo.

Emmy Collins who has developed a reputation for creating eye-catching, distinctive garments, is known for producing high-end label custom-made, avant-garde clothing defined by meticulous, premium tailoring, bold, and exceptional use of colour.

Beyond an artistic exhibition of style and elegance, the event featured The Macallan’s finest single malt whisky expressions, providing attendees with a truly memorable experience.

This collaboration came on the heels of The Macallan’s recent partnership with the chief creative director of ATAFO, Mai Atafo for the launch of The Macallan Classic Cut, further reinforcing the brand’s dedication to luxury and fashion.

The Macallan Brand Ambassador and Educator, Lagos, Daniel Atteh led the guests on an immersive experience session, highlighting the concept of whisky tasting and delighting their palates to the taste of the premium whisky. The Macallan is known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and luxury experiences, providing the best immersive hospitality at major events.

“This collaboration is a symbolic one. The Macallan is known for its exceptional quality and rich heritage, which resonates with the achievements of these industry leaders, fashion stylists, and entrepreneurs,” said Hammed Adebiyi, Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria.

“Just as The Macallan takes pride in its meticulous ageing process and craftmanship, these business leaders have honed their skills and built their empires over time and as a brand that celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and innovation, we are excited to be part of an initiative that showcases the best of Nigeria’s creative sector.”

Kingsley Aigbokhaevbo, the Deputy Managing Director of Providus Bank Plc, on his part noted that, “Providus Bank is known for its forward-thinking approach and commitment to driving financial inclusion. This event was a testament to our dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation within the creative industry.

“We are honoured to have The Macallan join us in creating an unforgettable experience for our esteemed guests.”

This collaboration between The Macallan and Providus Bank underscores the growing trend of luxury brands partnering with creative institutions to create exclusive experiences for their discerning clientele.

