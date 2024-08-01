Protesters heckle minister at Eagles Square Abuja

Protesters at the Eagle Square Abuja, on Thursday, heckled the Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, who came to address them.

As the minister tried to address the crowd, the protesters continued to chant “hunger dey”, preventing the minister from speaking, Punch reported.

But after quelling the crowd, the minister said he wasn’t attempting to shut down the protest, describing himself as a comrade who has attended between a hundred and five hundred protests.

“I’m not here to fight you, I’m not here to ask you not to protest, it is your right. Like I said, I’ve been to over 100-500 protests,” he said.

The minister also assured that he would address the police regarding the shooting of canisters against the protesters.

The protesters have, have meanwhile, insisted they would not join the others at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, arguing that a few days ago, a parallel protest had been held without interference by the police.

Lagos Police urge relocation to Ojota

In Lagos, the Divisional Police Officer of the Alausa Police Station, arrived at the scene of Alausa protest site to engage with the protesters.

She requested that the protesters relocate to Gani Fawehinmi Park, saying that Alausa is not the authorised venue for protests.

Handful of protests in Port Harcourt

Meanwhile , a crowd of protesters has begun to assemble in front of the popular Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, signaling the start of a planned demonstration in the area.

