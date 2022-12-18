Prof CN Uwazurike for burial Dec 23

Prof CN Uwazurike KSM, former Provost of Alvan Ikoku College of Education and Dean of Education Imo state University, Owerri, who died on October 25, will be laid to rest at his compound on Dec 23 at Umunakanu Ehime Mbano LGA Imo State.

The burial will take place after a Pontifical Requiem Mass at St Theresa Catholic Church Umunakanu at 10am, according to a statement from Chief Goddy Uwazurike KSM, president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, on behalf of the family.

The Alvan Ikoku College of Education and Imo State University communities held a Service of Songs in Owerri on Dec 15.