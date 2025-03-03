Pro-Wike Rivers lawmakers give Fubara 48 hours to present 2025 budget

The members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 appropriation bill.

The Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Assembly gave the ultimatum during the faction’s plenary session on Monday.

Rivers State’s legislature has been deeply divided due to the ongoing political rift between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Amaewhule-led faction of the assembly remains loyal to Wike.

In January 2025, Fubara had already signed the 2025 appropriation bill into law after it was passed by the rival faction of the house led by Victor Oko-Jumbo. However, the Amaewhule group is now insisting that the governor formally present the budget before them.

The demand further highlights the deepening power struggle within the state’s legislature and the broader political tension between the governor and his predecessor.

Fubara had announced that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) would conduct fresh elections for local government councils following recent Supreme Court judgments on the state’s lingering political crisis.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Governor Fubara stated that while his administration disagrees with the court rulings, it remains committed to upholding the rule of law.

He assured that once the certified true copies of the judgments are obtained, expected by Friday, March 7, 2025, his government will study and implement them accordingly.

As an interim measure, Fubara ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the governance of the 23 LGAs, pending fresh elections. He also directed the outgoing local government chairmen to hand over power by Monday, March 3, 2025.

“Given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by RSIEC,” Fubara stated