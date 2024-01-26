Connect with us

Nation

Private jet conveying 10 VIPs crash-lands in Ibadan
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

OSSCE Crisis: Adeleke approves suspension of provost, clears council chairman

Nation

Bishop Feyi, cleric who prophesied about manipulation of 2023 polls gets life sentence for 'raping church member'

Nation

Supreme Court upholds Farouk Lawan’s conviction over $3m bribery

Nation

Women Affairs Minister visits female soldier 'abused by senior officers'

Nation

Gov Alex Otti mourns Udumeze Ohafia, Emmanuel Ume Lekwa Imaga

Nation

Army to summon CAN chairman for accusing soldiers of aiding killing of Christians in Plateau

Nation

Again herders invade Benue communities, kill two, burn houses

Nation

Plateau crisis: Family wiped out, man beheaded as CAN chair accuses military of aiding killing of Christians

Nation

Chinaza Philip-Okoye, Abuja suspected criminal denies being kidnapper

Nation

Private jet conveying 10 VIPs crash-lands in Ibadan

Published

4 hours ago

on

Private jet conveying 10 VIPs crash-lands in Ibadan

A private jet with about 10 Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has crash-landed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Channels TV, quoting an impeccable source, reports that the jet crash-landed on Friday around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

The jet with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway into the nearby bush.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. But there was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told Channels over the phone.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Tunji Oketunmbi, said he would revert but he was yet to do so as of press time.

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *