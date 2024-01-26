Bishop Feyi, cleric who prophesied about manipulation of 2023 polls gets life sentence for ‘raping church member’

An Ikeja, Lagos State sexual offences and domestic violence court on Friday, sentenced Bishop Feyi Daniels, founder of I Reign Christian Ministry, to life imprisonment for ‘raping’ a 25-year-old woman while ‘speaking in tongues.’

Rahman Oshodi, the trial judge, on Friday, found the cleric guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper.

Bishop Daniels became popular in the lead up to the 2023 presidential election when he prophesied that Bola Tinubu, now president, will use officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to manipulate the outcome of the election in his favour.

The clergyman had claimed that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, would be the rightful winner of the presidential election, but that INEC will declare Tinubu winner, while noting that there would be an interim government as according to him, the former Lagos State governor will not be sworn in as president.

Bishop Feyi faced trial for allegedly raped the woman at his residence in Lekki, Lagos state, was remanded on Wednesday.

The clergyman, who is the was earlier remanded for allegedly raping two of his church members at his residence in June 2020.

During the trial, the victim, a member of the bishop’s church, was led in evidence by Babajide Boye, the state lead counsel.

The victim had told the court that she heard her cousin listening to the bishops’s sermon on the phone while they were at her sister’s shop in Osogbo on January 2, 2019.

“I told my cousin the sermon was nice and he told me the name of the church which I searched for and followed its page on Facebook,” the victim said.

“After that, I was able to chat with Feyi on Facebook and he added me to a WhatsApp group called spiritual sonship group.”

The alleged victim said she met the pastor for the first time when she attended a three-day retreat organised by the church in 2019.

“He later had a programme at OAU which I attended and met Brother Isaac, one of his spiritual sons, and we exchanged numbers,” she said.

“From the sonship group, I took an assistant pastor / first prosecution witness (PW1) (name withheld) to be my prayer partner because, irrespective of our gender, we call ourselves sons.

“On the WhatsApp group, Feyi dropped a message that all sons should pick a convenient time to fast for 70 days, pray for two hours and break at 6.00 p.m. daily and come to Lagos for laying of hands after the fasting.

“On Sept. 8 2019, I told her (PW1) that I was going to Lagos for the laying of hands but the programme started late and there was nowhere to sleep because I had no one I could stay with in Lagos,” she said.

“PW1 told me to call and tell Feyi that I had no one to stay with for the night, and I did.

“He said there was no problem, and this made me follow him to his house with some other members, including Bro Israel and his wife, but they later left the house that same day.”

She also said a lady identified as Rachael took her to a room where they both slept in.

“The following morning, Feyi came out of his room and laid his hands on my head and started praying for me at the dining section, after I greeted him,” she recounted.

“I went inside the room to start preparing to go to Osogbo, and he told me there was food in the kitchen, that I should eat.

“I was eating at the dining when he came to meet me again and said, ‘Are you in your period?’

“I said, ‘No”, and he went back to his room. I did not see Rachael in the morning though we slept in the same room.”

She further said the pastor came to her again and told her that he had an instruction for her, adding that he would want her to hear it herself.

‘HE TOLD ME TO GO INTO HIS ROOM’

“There are two portraits of one Prophet Babajide David Olulana on Feyi’s living room whom he told me was his spiritual father,” she said.

“Feyi told me to carry one of the portraits and stare at it so that I can hear the instruction myself, which I did.

“After a while, he came out of his room and asked if I heard anything.

“I told him ‘No’. He then said that the portrait was talking to me but I could not receive it.

“He said his spiritual father would use another means to speak to me.

“I then got a text message on my phone with the sender showing Babajide. I could not call the number but the message read, ‘Whatever your father asks you to do, do it for your own good’.”

She said the pastor later came out to ask her if she had received any sign, adding that he was instructed to have sex with her.

“I told him I got a message. He said I should delete the message,” she said.

“Feyi told me that when I was born, my aunt did something to me which prevented my progress in life.

“He said the instruction he received was for him to help me so that I could be free from my aunt.

“I asked what the instruction was, and he said the instruction was for him to have sex with me.

“I was confused at this point. His eyes had already changed and he told me to go to his room.”

She added that the bishop had two portraits of Prophet Babajide on his bed when she entered the room.

“He (defendant) was playing a Christian song with the title, ‘Let Praises Rise’ on his phone,” she added.

“He pushed me on the bed, I tried to move away but he pulled me back as I was already naked.

“While Feyi was speaking in tongues, he was having sex with me.”

She further said the pastor warned her against disclosing the incident, adding that she would die if she tells anyone.

She said the pastor raped her on several occasions, adding that she later got pregnant for him but lost it during an accident on Ilorin-Ibadan road.