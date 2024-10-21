Priscilla Ocheme, 24, allegedly murdered by boyfriend in Abuja 

Connect with us

Published

10 mins ago

on

Priscilla Ocheme, a 24-year-old girl, has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend, said to be her former school mate at Madonna University, in Abuja.

Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist,  who shared the news via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, said members of the girl’s family reached out to him and seeking justice.

According to him, the family is accusing the police of conspiracy to set the alleged killer identified simply as Omoba free.

“The relatives of 24-year-old Priscilla Ocheme Priscilla Ochemeh are seeking justice, alleging she was murdered by a male friend in Lugbe, and express frustration that the police released the suspect before an autopsy could be performed and while her body remains in the mortuary,” he said.

“Those residing in Abuja should assist in this case. Please tag the authorities to this and help repost.”

More later…

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

