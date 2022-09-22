Prestige Assurance Plc appoints new Internal Auditor

Adebayo Obajemu

Prestige Assurance Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs Eunice Aina, the Internal Auditor has given a Notice of early retirement on personal grounds with effect from Friday, 16 September 2022.

In the same vein, Mr Franklin Agha has been appointed as the new Internal Auditor subject to regulatory approvals.

He is a Chartered Accountant with over fifteen years of diverse experience in Accounting, Audit and Internal Controls, and Compliance, having facilitated the achievement of the organisation’s strategic objectives on all aspects of internal control, governance, compliance, and risk management.