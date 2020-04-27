President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country by a week in Lagos State, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a national broadcast to Nigerian by 8.00 pm on Monday, the President explained that lockdown would be in place till Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 9 am.

He noted that the new nationwide measures would see selected businesses and offices can open from 9 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 4 and there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.

“This means all movements are will be prohibited during this period except essential services. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice. There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed to allow for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers, and will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene,” the President mentioned.

According to President Buhari, social and religious gathers would still be prohibited.

The President maintained, “These revised guidelines do will not apply for to Kano State. The total lockdown recently announced by the State Government shall remain enforced be enforced for the full duration. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic.”

He urged state Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.