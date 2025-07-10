Presidency debunks claims Tinubu halted 5-year U.S. visa for Americans

The Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu has stopped the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas to citizens of the United States, describing the claim as false and misleading.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, clarified that the longstanding visa policy between Nigeria and the U.S. remains intact.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never ordered a halt to the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas for U.S. citizens,” the statement read. “This policy continues in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and the principle of reciprocity.”

Onanuga noted that upon assuming office, President Tinubu directed all federal agencies to respect Nigeria’s international obligations, including reciprocal diplomatic arrangements.

He also referenced a clarification earlier made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to recent changes in U.S. visa policies for Nigerians, which Washington attributed to reciprocity.

However, Onanuga insisted that the American claim does not align with the facts on the ground, stressing that Nigeria still grants five-year multiple-entry visas to U.S. nationals.

“We wish to emphasise that the U.S. government’s reference to reciprocity is not an accurate reflection of Nigeria’s current visa policy,” he said.

The Presidency further addressed confusion surrounding Nigeria’s updated visa regime, noting that the 90-day single-entry visa currently making the rounds applies only to a new category of electronic visas (e-Visas), introduced to streamline short-term travel.

“This new e-Visa category is specifically designed for short visits, such as tourism or business, and allows applicants to bypass embassy processes for faster approvals—typically within 48 hours,” the statement explained.

The e-Visa system, which replaces the old visa-on-arrival framework, was introduced to improve efficiency and curb abuse, according to the government.

Onanuga added that while Nigeria now offers e-Visas to U.S. citizens and other nationals, the United States has yet to reciprocate with similar provisions for Nigerian applicants.

Nonetheless, the Tinubu administration reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining diplomatic engagement with Washington.

“In the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration that defines Nigeria-U.S. relations, the federal government will continue constructive dialogue with American officials to address any misunderstandings stemming from these policy updates,” Onanuga concluded.