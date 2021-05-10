OBINNA EZUGWU

Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed there was an attempt to burgle the home of the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, but that the attempt was unsuccessful.

Report had emerged on Monday that armed men suspected to be robbers on Sunday, invaded the residences of Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the president’s admin officer, which caused them to abandon their residences.

The report generated debate on social media, with many doubting the possibility of robbers being able to penetrate the usually fortified Aso Rock Villa.

However, confirming the report in a statement on Monday evening, Shehu said the attack was ultimately unsuccessful.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful,” he said.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”