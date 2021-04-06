Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of Presco Plc has recommended a final dividend of N2 to shareholders, amounting to N2 billion, subject to the deduction of withholding tax.

The firm in its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2020 reported a turnover of N23.89 billion, up by 21.13% from N19.72 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after grew of Presco Plc by 37.07% year on year to N5.26 billion from N3.84 billion in 2019.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to N5.26 from the EPS of N3.84 achieved in 2019.

At the share price of N72, the P.E ratio of Presco Plc stands at 13.68x with earnings yield of 7.31