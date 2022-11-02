Presco Plc declared an interim dividend of N2 to its shareholders for the 9 months ended, 30 September, 2022.

The Company reported a turnover of N51.257 billion for the 9 months period, up by 49.70% from N34.239 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 17.43% to N16.176 billion from N13.175 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share grew by 17.43% to N16.18 from the EPS of N13.78 reported in Q3 2021

At the share price of N128.35, the P/E ratio of Presco stands at 7.93x with earnings yield of 12.60%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is 21st November, 2022.

Closure of Register of Shareholders is on 22nd November 2022.

Payment date is on Friday, 25th of November, 2022.