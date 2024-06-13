Connect with us

Presco Plc appoints Reji George as new MD/CEO
Published

3 hours ago

on

Presco Plc appoints Reji George as new MD/CEO

Presco Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Reji George as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective June 7, 2024.

George has over 30 years experience in plantation and farm management across the continents. His expertise in managing large-scale rubber and tea plantation, as well as fully integrated commercial farms and value chain farming initiatives across East and West Africa, highlight his wealth of strategic knowledge and industry experience, that is poised to propel the Company’s operations, expansion and development plans.

