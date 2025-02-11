Unable to meet the December 31, 2024 deadline set by the federal government to generate 6,000 Megawatts of power, Nigeria’s average hourly electricity generation jumped marginally by three percent in January 2025 to 4,681MW from 4,524MW recorded in December, 2025, latest data posted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has revealed.

NERC, in its operational performance of power plants fact sheet released Monday showed that Egbin Power Plant, 538MW; Kainji Hydro, 459MW and Delta Power Plant, 443MW were the largest power generators to the grid in the first month of 2025.

The data also showed that with an installed capacity of 13,625MW, plants’ available capacity remains very low at 39.2 percent or 5,339MW in January 2025. This was however marginally higher by two percent from average available capacity of 5,237MW recorded in December, 2024.

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry’s inability to raise capacity availability and utilisation has continued to worry stakeholders and government over the years.

Recall that in 2024 Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu had given operators a marching order to meet December 31 deadline to improve generation to 6,000MW, which was not to be.