Power generation up by 3% to 4,681MW with 28 plants
Borrowing by banks from CBN up 395% to N4.7trn

Controversy trails new Custom's 4% levy on imported goods

Marketers incur huge losses over Dangote Refinery's price slash 

Banks mull USSD charges over new telco tariff hike

CBN announces new date for February 2025 MPC

Shop Right: Best markets for Food commodities

OSCO-HEALTH Ilesa commences 2025/2026 admission process

High UTME score alone not guarantee for varsity, polytechnic admission - JAMB

Ogun govt upgrades state technical colleges

Published

1 hour ago

Unable to meet the December 31, 2024 deadline set by the federal government to generate 6,000 Megawatts of power, Nigeria’s average hourly electricity generation jumped marginally by three percent in January 2025 to 4,681MW from 4,524MW recorded in December, 2025, latest data posted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has revealed.

NERC, in its operational performance of power plants fact sheet released Monday showed that Egbin Power Plant, 538MW; Kainji Hydro, 459MW and Delta Power Plant, 443MW were the largest power generators to the grid in the first month of 2025.

The data also showed that with an installed capacity of 13,625MW, plants’ available capacity remains very low at 39.2 percent or 5,339MW in January 2025. This was however marginally higher by two percent from average available capacity of 5,237MW recorded in December, 2024.

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry’s inability to raise capacity availability and utilisation has continued to worry stakeholders and government over the years.

Recall that in 2024 Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu had given operators a marching order to meet December 31 deadline to improve generation to 6,000MW, which was not to be.

