Adebayo Obajemu

The information at the market place is still driving the positive sentiment on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Chances are that investors especially the ones coming from the money market might be considering the capital market as an option.

The bulls still won on Thursday as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.10% to settle at 34,803.00 points from the previous close of 34,769.00 points. The market capitalisation grew to N18.185 trillion from the previous close of N18.167 trillion, which translates to N18 billion gain.

The market breadth closed firm as 21 equities gained against 21 equities that declined in their share prices.

An aggregate of 257.56 million units of shares were traded in 5,407 deals, valued at N3.53 billion.

Stocks to Watch

Fundamentally sound stocks should be at the back on investors’ mind.

Access, UBA, First Bank, Zenith, FCMB, Fidelity, Guaranty Trust Bank and WAPCO are still trading around their axis.

Percentage Gainers

UDPC Real Estate Investment Trust and NCR Nigeria Plc both led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N5.50 and N1.98 respectively.

Mobil, Neimeth and International Breweries among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.89%, 9.79% and 9.62% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Royal Exchange Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 7.69% of its share price to close at N0.24 from the previous close of N0.26.

Union Diagnostics and Africa Prudential Plc among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.41% and 5.76% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 40.57 million units of its shares in 494 deals, valued at N999.27 million.

Transcorp traded about 23.23 million units of its shares in 151 deals, valued at N23.25 million.

Access Bank traded about 20.93 million units of its shares in 297 deals, valued at N180.18 million