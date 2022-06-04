Police in Abuja has identified a security guard murdered and set ablaze in the FCT by a mob over alleged blasphemy as Ahmad Usman, a 30-year-old man.

The police said it has commenced investigation into the killing that occurred on Saturday in the Lugbe area of the nation’s capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development on Saturday.

“Today, 4th of June 2022 at about 13:00hrs, one Ahmad Usman a 30years old member of the local vigilante around Tippa garage at Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) got into an argument with a Cleric (Malam) whose name is yet unknown from the same area,” she said in a statement.

“The heated argument degenerated into an outbreak of violence that led to the murder and setting ablaze of Ahmad Usman by the enraged mob mobilized by the clergy numbering about two hundred (200).”

She, however, explained that upon the receipt of the information, a quick intervention team comprising of the ‘Surveillance and Ambush’ team of the Command attached to the Lugbe Divisional Police Headquarters was drafted to the scene where the enflamed victim was rescued.

Adeh revealed that Small Hundaru, who had already suffered severe degrees of burns, was taken immediately to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call.

“Normalcy has since been restored to the situation, while monitoring and surveillance of the area continues.

“Residents are therefore urged to go about their lawful duties without fear or apprehension of any kind from any quarters as discrete investigation continues to unravel facts surrounding the ugly incident and to effect the arrest of the perpetrators therein.”

The FCT police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday. while warning against the indiscriminate act of self-help in obtaining justice known as Jungle justice, stated that adequate sanctions will be meted on subscribers of the crude and dastardly act.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, eschew every form of disorderliness, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” the statement added