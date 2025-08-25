Police probe case of man chained by father for four years in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has opened an investigation into the shocking case of a young man, identified as Chigbo, who was allegedly chained and confined by his father since July 2021.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development but declined to say whether any arrest had been made. Chigbo, also known as Agudo, was reportedly rescued over the weekend by irate youths in Etiti village, Igboukwu town, after the disturbing discovery.

Sources said the victim, the only son of his mother, had travelled to China about five years ago. However, his father and second wife allegedly misled relatives and friends into believing he was still abroad, while secretly keeping him locked in a family hut with his hands and legs chained.

The father, a feared native doctor, is suspected to have carried out the act with the support of his second wife. While the exact motive remains unclear, some community members alleged it could be linked to ritual practices. However, another source claimed the father said his son had mental health issues, which prompted the confinement.

Investigations revealed that the young man often raised his chained hands to attract attention, a gesture that eventually drew the notice of locals. In a viral video, angry youths were seen confronting the father, who coldly declared it was nobody’s business whether his son lived or died.

The confrontation forced the second wife to lead the youths to the hut where Chigbo was discovered, malnourished, with his hands tied and legs secured with rusty padlocks. It reportedly took the rescuers nearly 30 minutes to break the chains.

Chigbo disclosed that he had been held captive since July 3, 2021, and had repeatedly tried to signal for help.

Ikenga said the command had seen the video and assured that a thorough investigation was underway. “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed operatives to immediately investigate the disturbing report regarding a young man identified as Chigbo (popularly known as Agudo) from Igboukwu, who was allegedly kept in chains for years by his father,” he stated.

“Preliminary inquiries are ongoing to establish the facts and ensure the victim’s safety. Where culpability is established, those responsible will face the full weight of the law. Meanwhile, the victim has been rescued and is receiving medical attention.

“The Command commends the youths for their proactive role in exposing the crime, describing it as an example of community partnership in policing. Further updates will be provided,” Ikenga added.