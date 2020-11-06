Kunle Idowu

A victim of alleged Police brutality, Ganiu Kamol yesterday narrated what he went through in the hands of Policemen, explaining that he was crippled by Police bullet.

Kamol made revelation while giving testimony before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Ogun State government to investigate cases of brutality by the Police.

He explained that he was shot in the leg by a yet to be identified Police officer attached to the Ibara Divisional Police headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command about two years ago

The petitioner said after the shooting, his mother and brother were detained by the then Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ibara division, CSP Bolaji Oluwasegun.

He alleged that the DPO refused to produce the officer that fired the shot and also prevented the hospital from treating him.

While narrating his ordeal Kamol posited that he was hit by a stray bullet fired by the police while he was driving around Ibara area of the state around 3am

“When I was hit by the bullet, I managed to drive to a hospital for treatment but when my mother and my brother came to meet me in the hospital, the nurses told me told that they would not treat me without a police report.

“My brother and mother went to Ibara police station to obtain the report but they were detained by the police instead.

“My car was also seized and later released to my family on July 31, 2018 after paying N50,000.

“They accused me of being an armed robber but after several hours of persuasion, they gave them the report, but by the time they got to the hospital my condition had deteriorated

“After the incident, I spent one year and two months on the hospital bed. I lost everything during the period.

“Early this year, the police from the command headquarters offered my family N250,000 as settlement fee to forget about the case but my family rejected it.”

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) adjourned the matter till Monday, July 9 for further hearing.