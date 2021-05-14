The Delta Police Command has denied reports that it had stopped policemen from escorting VIPs from the state to other states in South East and South South on account of insecurity.

Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, refuted the claim, on Thursday, in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Warri, Delta State.

“The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a recent publication online which says ‘Police withdraw escort of VIPs to South-East and South-South.’

“The command, therefore, wishes to state that the Wireless Message quoted in the said publication was self-explanatory and that at no point in the said Wireless Message, did the command stop or withdraw Policemen from escorting VIPS to any of these two geographical zones as stated above.

“That the directive which was originated from the Department of Operations was meant as a guide for the officers and men of the department engaged in escort duties to always be at alert and not as misquoted or misconstrued.

“The cautionary message was only a step to guide the concerned officers on the need to be extra vigilant and ensure the safety of their lives and that of their principals against the backdrop of killings of Policemen and not to withdraw them as wrongly quoted by some Social Media handlers.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urges members of the public to ignore publications being made by mischief makers, as the Wireless Message being referred to was very clear and self-explanatory, please,” the statement averred