Connect with us

Nation

Police confirm 9 dead, 20 injured in Borno bomb attack
Advertisement

Nation

Economic hardship: Abia shifts date for enforcement of Keke, Okada restriction 

Nation

Fire guts Lagos wood market

Nation

Hoodlums hijack protest in Kano, embark on looting spree

Nation

Boko Haram suicide bomber kills scores in Borno market

Nation

'She left us with her 'One Love, Keep us Together', Obi mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Nation

Iran begins three-day mourning for Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh

Nation

Late Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu for burial September 25

Nation

Abia govt goes tough with criminals, sponsors

Nation

Family of late Wigwe University Registrar Ulonna Inyama seeks probe

Nation

Police confirm 9 dead, 20 injured in Borno bomb attack

Published

10 hours ago

on

Police confirm 9 dead, 20 injured in Borno bomb attack

The Borno State police command on Thursday said nine people were killed and 20 others were injured when Boko Haram detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kauri, Konduga Local Government Area.

Recall that a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a marketplace in Kauri, a rural community in the Konduga area of Borno State.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday, July 31, at the market area, which operates at night every day and is usually bustling with people.

News continues after this Advertisement

Local sources had reported multiple casualties.

The Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawan, who gave details of the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred in a marketplace at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lawan said that response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured victims for treatment while the corpses were taken to Primary Health Care Centre.

He said that the Police Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team was deployed to the scene to protect the area from further bombs.

He added that normalcy was restored, and joint security teams are on cautious alert. (NAN)

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *