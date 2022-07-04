Police in Ekiti State has arrested the Sarkin Fulani in the state and chieftain of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Abashe Adamu and a former councillor in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Ibrahim Mumini for allegedly masterminding a series of kidnappings in the state.

Mumini is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The spokesman for the command, Sunday Abutu in a statement said the suspects were arrested in Ido-Ekiti on June 29, 2022, by operatives of the Command Rapid Response Squad.

The duo were alleged to have coordinated numerous high-profile kidnappings in Ekiti, including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti in Gbonyin local government area of the state.

“During interrogation, Ibrahim Mumini Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnapping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four (4) others who are children of Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and are currently at large.

“He further confessed that Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris to increase his herd of cattle.

“Ibrahim Mumini Toyin disclosed that his own share of the ransom allegedly paid was used to purchase cattle for him by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.”

The police spokesman added that the suspects would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.