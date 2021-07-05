The Imo State Police Command says it has foiled what would have been an attack on the military checkpoint along Owerri/ Orlu Road and arrested four members of the proscribed ESN/IPOB organisation.

The futile bid of the hoodlums, who came in their numbers was to launch an improvised explosive as they were engaged in a gun duel by the joint security agencies, which led to the arrest of some of them.

In a statement issued in Owerri by the Media Adviser to the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CSP Abatam Michael said that those arrested included Chukwuebuka Offorji, Nicholas Ekwelem Okwelem Paschal and Onyekachi Enerenini.

He said that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury on his leg in the course of the gun battle, adding that operatives of the Command were on the trail of the escaping suspects who were strongly believed to have escaped with gunshot injuries.

The CSP said that efforts were also in progress to recover the arms of the group as well as other incriminating items.

He said that the Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro had vowed to sustain the operations and arrest of all criminals involved in violent crimes in the state.

He added that the Command had embarked on mop-up operations to arrest the remnants of the ESN/IPOB members in the state, a feat which had heralded peace and tranquillity in the state lately.

The PPRO called on the peace-loving people of Imo State to continue to support the Police with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in their neighbourhoods