The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, says the 49 suspects arrested during the Oodua Republic Rally in the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Lagos last Saturday, will be charged to court after investigation into their offences is completed.

Odumosu told PUNCH on Monday that the command was still gathering evidence, adding that after completing the investigation, the suspects would go to court.

He said, “Investigation is ongoing, when we complete the investigation, they will be charged. For now, the investigation is still ongoing and after we gather further evidence, we will charge them to court.”

Contrary to claims that plans were on to relocate the suspects to Abuja for further prosecution, Odumosu, who debunked the claim, said, “They are not to be taken to Abuja,” PUNCH reported.