OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, has emerged winner of the Year 2020 Zik Prize in Political Leadership in recognition of his towering accomplishments in the country’s political space.

Chairman of the selection committee and member of the Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the award scheme, Professor Pat Utomi who announced the choice of Anyim for the award at a press conference on Wednesday, said the Lawyer, Politician, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation who has continued to play the role of statesman since leaving active public service, was chosen by the board after a thorough review process.

Utomi described Anyim as an accomplished lawmaker who first came to political prominence in 1998 when at 37 he won election as a Senator under the United Nigeria Congress Party.

According to him, “When that process was aborted, he returned to the same Senate in 1999, and was in August 2000 to be elected Senate President, the youngest in Nigeria’s history.

“Anyim could easily be credited with laying the foundation of the operational structure and frame of the National Assembly. He remains a treasure trove of service and experience. He is recognized for his many years of service and commitment to forging a greater Nigerian ideal.”

Prof Utomi said since the institution of the Zik award scheme in 1995, it has held consistently, annually and has now evolved to become one of Africa’s most respected award schemes.

He gave credit to Board members who over these years have, according to him, shown uncommon zeal and commitment to building and encouraging true leadership across the face of the continent.