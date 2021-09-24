Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the best way to deal with conflicts is to go beyond their symptoms and tackle immediate causes.

Delivering Nigeria’s remarks at the 76th session of the UNGA in New York, the Nigerian president noted that there is a need for sustained investments and more international cooperation to end human rights abuses, poverty and inequalities in countries as there can be no quick fix to the problems.

He also regretted that democratic gains were being eroded in West Africa by an unconstitutional takeover of government, which he said must not be tolerated.

Buhari called on world leaders to unite against unconstitutional take over of governments in some parts of the world.

“We must deal not only with the symptoms of conflict but also the immediate causes that fuel conflicts in the first place,” Buhari said.

“These include poor and undemocratic governance, human rights abuses, poverty, ignorance, injustice and inequalities.

“There are no easy solutions to these conditions. They require long term investments and more effective international cooperation.

“In this connection, my delegation underscores the importance of promoting peaceful, unfettered, and inclusive participation of states in global actions towards conflict prevention.

“This will facilitate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“In West Africa especially, our democratic gains of the past decades are now being eroded. The recent trend of the unconstitutional takeover of power, sometimes in reaction to unilateral changes of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community.

“Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations.

“In this regard, I would like to reiterate that as leaders of our individual Member-States we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits. This is one area that generates crisis and political tension in our sub-region.

