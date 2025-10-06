Photos: Gov Otti Announces Hosting of 2nd Abia Para Badminton Championship

The First Abia International Para Badminton Championship has ended in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on Sunday with Brazil topping the medals chat based on number of gold medals (7) amassed than any other country.

Indian representatives also proved their mettle in Para Badminton competition by amassing 6 gold, silver and bronze medals to come second in the medals chat while Peru, another South American country, came 3rd with 6 gold, silver and bronze medals.

Nigeria participating in women’s singles WH2 category, men’s singles SL4 category, women’s singles SL4 category among others, came fourth in the medals chat ahead Egypt and other African countries with 3 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The 5-day event which commenced on September, 30th, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, had thirteen countries including Nigeria (Abia) the host state, providing world-class facilities, appreciated by sports men and women from participating countries.

In his closing remark at the event, Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, appreciated the participating teams that represented their various countries for their show of sportsmanship. He reminded them that though they lost out on the medals chat, they are not serial losers, adding that with adequate preparations, they can win medals during the next edition.

The Governor, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment towards promoting inclusion, added that his administration’s mantra, revolves around inclusion of persons irrespective of gender, status among others.

He said as those in leadership positions, it is imperative to pay huge attention to inclusion, reiterating that if a leader fails to pay great attention to inclusion, he can never get it right, encouraging those with one disability or the other not to lose hope as his administration has taken issues of inclusion seriously.

Governor Otti stressed that it is also the responsibility of leaders at all levels to ensure that they provide comfortable and enjoyable life for those battling with challenges while admonishing participants not to be deterred by their disability but turn it into something meaningful.

Responding to an earlier appeal for the next edition to be hosted in Abia, Governor Otti, announced that the state will host the 2nd Abia Para Badminton International Championship while also promising to make available, the naira equivalent of 50 thousand dollars to all the participants at the 5-day tournament.

Advertisement

The Governor also used the opportunity to announce the official closure of the 2025 First Abia International Para Badminton Championship and the official opening of the All African Para Badminton Championship beginning on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the Abia Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Nwabilor Ananaba, congratulated all athletes, team managers, technical officials and representatives of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Badminton Confederation Africa (BCA) and Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) on the successful completion of the First Abia Para Badminton International Championship.

He stated that Umuahia over the past days, has been home to an inspiring display of sportsmanship, courage and unity, adding that athletes have not only competed with excellence, but shown the power of inclusion, perseverance and the unifying spirit of sports.

Ananaba also conveyed his special gratitude to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, saying that his vision and unwavering support made this milestone possible just as he commended the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, for his tireless guidance as chairman of the Main organizing committee,

In their separate responses, President, Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih and the CEO, Badminton Confederation of Africa, Mr Jeff Shigoli, said the tournament witnessed remarkable display of courage, skill and determination.

Orbih, particularly appealed to Governor Alex Otti to make the tournament an annual event to be hosted in Abia, saying this is owing to the top-notch facilities and conducive environment that the State provided all through the competition.

The duo lauded the commitment of Abia State Government in hosting the tournament, stressing that the event was explosive and produced sound atlethes who exhibited good spirit of sportsmanship.

In his vote of thanks, the 2nd National Vice President, National Co-ordinator Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Comrade Ekeoma Samuel, appreciated Governor Alex Otti for providing world-class facilities which aided the hosting of the tournament.

He said by successfully hosting the tournament, Governor Alex Otti has become the first Governor in the West African sub-region to host the Para Badminton Championship, emphasising that he has put smiles on the faces of participants from across the globe.

Advertisement

Interacting with newsmen, Nnanna Jeremiah, who won gold for Nigeria, commended the Abia State Government for hosting the championship, insisting that the facilities are amazing. He appreciated all for their support which made him win medals, assuring that he will win more gold medals for Nigeria in subsequent tournaments.

Southeastposts reports that Nigeria’s Paralympic bronze medallist, Eniola Bolaji, won a gold medal in the women’s singles SL3. Nnanna Jeremiah ranked first in Africa in the SL4 class, brushed aside his compatriot, Yahaya Ayuba 2-0(21-9, 21-8) in men’s singles SL4, to win a gold medal.

Mary Nathan clinched a gold medal for Nigeria against Brazil’s Juscileia Silva 2-1(5-21, 21-18, 21-17) in women’s singles WH1.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s silver medalists include: Nnanna Jeremiah, Obinna Nwosu, Chinyere Okoro, Yahaya Ayuba and Ijeoma Chukwuemeka.

Brazil topped the medal lists with seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals, while India clinched the second position with six gold, five silver and 14 bronze medals.

Peru came third with six gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Nations that participated in the tournament include: Brazil, India, Peru, Egypt, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Mauritius, Mozambique and host nation, Nigeria.