Peter Obi to deliver Convocation Speech at American University, Yola

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election will be delivering this year’s Convocation lecture at the American University of Nigeria, AUN, Yola, Adamawa State on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The keynote speech at the 16th Founder’s Day/20th Convocation of the University, falls in line with Obi’s public speeches in notable educational institutions globally, including Harvard University, Yale University, Wharton University, Pennsylvania, USA, and Peace University all this year.

A statement from the University’s annual Founder’s Day honors the Founder of the University, who is also the former Nigeria Vice President, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, for his numerous contributions to society and especially his advancement of education and human development.

The 16th Founders Day lecture will be the highlight of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of the American-style Development University where students are educated to direct their learning and research outcomes towards addressing the socioeconomic challenges of the African Continent.

In the 20 years since its establishment, the numerous community service and outreach projects executed by students, alums, faculty, and staff have earned the Development University a spot among the top three Nigerian universities in Times Higher Education (THE’s) 2024 global impact ranking.

Since its establishment in 2003, AUN has significantly expanded its academic programs and affiliations with foreign institutions. AUN presently hosts the American Window in the northeast region where students and members of the public can access relevant information about scholarship and research opportunities in the United States.

President of AUN, Professor DeWayne Preston Frazier, heartily welcomed Mr. Peter Obi as Keynote Speaker and conveyed to him the appreciation of the AUN Community for his acceptance of the invitation.

“I am highly pleased and honored to announce that the former Executive Governor of Anambra state, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, CON, will be our Keynote Speaker. Mr. Obi is an accomplished public servant and politician who has spent most of his life providing quality leadership and service to Nigerians. He is a champion of education and will be an excellent speaker to celebrate our 20 years”, Dr. Frazier said in a message to the Community.

Mr. Peter Obi joins an elite cast of global personalities who have delivered the AUN Founders Day lecture, which includes Dr. Paul Vita (2019), Professor Ibrahim Gambari (2009), Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah (2011), former Ugandan Vice President Dr. Gilbert Bukenya (2013), Professor Charles Soludo (2012), Tulane University Professor Dr. William Bertrand (2014), and President Emeritus of Iowa Wesleyan, University, Professor Steven Titus (2023).