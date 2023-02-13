The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), has explained that Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, made efforts to visit the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, during his campaign rally in the state on Saturday, but was told that the monarch was not available to receive him.

Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State Chairman of the party disclosed this during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

She was responding to the criticisms Mr. Obi has faced in some quarters for not visiting the monarch during his campaign rally in the state.

Asked why Obi did not visit the Oba, Ekong said, “People should not say what they have no information about. Peter Obi respects culture. He visits traditional rulers in every state before going to campaign.

“In Lagos, he made attempts to see the Oba but was denied access. He write to the palace but the palace responded that the Oba was not available to receive him. He cannot cannot then drive to the palace when he’s been told that the Oba is not available.”