Abia ex-speakers hail Gov Otti, promise support despite being in opposition

Former speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly on Saturday, paid solidarity visit to the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR to commend him for his effort in revamping the state.

The speakers who came under the umbrella of the Conference of Former Speakers of Abia State House of Assembly say they are highly impressed with Governor Otti’s outstanding achievements, just nine months in office, and consequently assured him that they would support him and his government to continue to excel.

Speaking during a visit to the Governor on Friday, the former Speakers, who were all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said elections had come and gone and what is expected now is governance.

The former Speakers include Stanley Ohajuruka, Arua Arunsi, Agwu U. Agwu, Christopher Enweremadu, Martins Azubuike, Chikwendu Kalu, and Ude Okochukwu, who was also the immediate past Deputy Governor of the State.

Rt. Hon. Ohajuruka said they have seen Governor Otti’s good works so far and are impressed and ready to offer pieces of advice, and cooperations needed, to enhance governance in the State.

“As critical stakeholders in Abia, we want to assure you that we will bring our wealth of experience bear in supporting you. Elections have come and gone and what is expected is governance; all encompassing and inclusive. We will offer advice, cooperation and support where needed towards ensuring Abians reap dividends of democracy,” Ohajuruka told Governor Otti.

Also speaking, the immediate past Deputy Governor and a former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ude Okochukwu, said the former Speakers appreciated what Governor Otti is doing in the State and would support him to achieve his vision for Abia.

“Abia is our own. It belongs to all of us and that is the reason why we are happy with what you are doing. We are here for you in whatever capacity and whatever role we will play.

“We are quite impressed. We have gone out, we have seen things for ourselves, we have seen what you have done,” Okochukwu assured the Governor.

Governor Otti, responding, thanked the group for identifying with him and the work his administration is doing in the State. He thanked the past Speakers for joining him to inspect ongoing road projects in Aba, saying leadership is about service and stewardship, the reason he needed to be close to the people, monitor and keep contractors on their toes to deliver quality jobs.

“The days of electionering, politics and contests are over. Once those days are over, then the days of governance take place and that’s what we are doing. Even the days of politics, a lot of you are my friends, we may not be in the same party but ideals are not different. And it is about the welfare of our people.

“For me, coming into office is really not about anything than to restore the dignity of our people and in doing that, you also empower them the more. Our people don’t require too many things from government; for us, it is about returning that environment where people can feel free to do their businesses,” Governor Otti explained.

The Governor, who regretted that many private companies left the State years back, said his administration is making serious effort to bring those companies back and even attract more. He disclosed that Pfizer, an international pharmaceutical company, which used to have a factory in Aba, is coming back to Abia to invest, and expressed confidence that its coming would create jobs and affect the economy of the State positively.

He assured the group that he would be engaging with them at any point he would need their advice.

