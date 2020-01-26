PDP’s Ekpeyong thrashes Akpabio in Akwa Ibom senate rerun

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has again beaten Godswill Akpabio, former governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the January 25, 2020 re-run election for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial district held in Essien Udim local government Council.

Ekpenyong got 134, 717 votes to beat Akpabio who managed 83, 820 votes. Akpabio, now minister of Niger Delta Affairs had however, indicated he would not be participating in the rerun.

According to the result announced by the returning officer of the Independent National Election (INEC), Professor Robert Dode, Akpabio only managed to defeat Ekpenyong in his own Ukana West ward 2 where he had 762 votes to Ekpenyong’s 620 votes.

Meanwhile, the House of Reps rerun election result announced by returning officer, Prof. Idara Okon Akpabio, Nsikak Ekong of the PDP got 45, 366 votes to beat Emman Akpan of APC who scored a total of 22,759 votes.

Similarly, in the State Assembly Re-run poll announcedthe announced by Prof Victor Ebong, Esse Umoh of the PDP won with a total of 18, 999 polls while Nse Ntuen of the APC scored 7,108.