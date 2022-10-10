Some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who were at the campaign launch of Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, chanted pro Peter Obi songs at venue of the launch on Monday.

A section of the crowd could be heard chanting “Obi Kere re nke,” a song now associated with the former Anambra State governor.

A twitter user, @MannyUdo who said he is at Goodwill Akpabio Stadium, venue of the launch, confirmed that some attendees were singing for Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate.

“Dont be decieved by Mikano boys #AkwaIbomIsPDP. Am live at the stadium #PDPCampaignFlagOff ,lot of empty seats. Worse is, we and the band were chanting “Obi kerere nke” while ATIKU was being driven around the stadium 😂”