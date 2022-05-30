PDP Primary: The plot that cost Wike ticket

By OBINNA EZUGWU

With four key northern People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants; namely Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president; Bukola Saraki, former senate president and Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor, initially defying last minute intervention of northern elders, including former military generals, to get them to agree to a consensus in the face what seemed like an imminent emergence of Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, who had managed to secure a broad-based southern support with good inroad into the middle belt, all was going well for the prospect of a southern presidential candidate in the main opposition party.

Wike’s hopes must have been further boosted when early in the proceedings, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, an aspirant from the Southeast stepped down and backed him for the ticket, cancelling out whatever little advantage the earlier withdrawal of former banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen from Borno State would have given to his northern opponents. The Rivers governor was all smiles earlier on, in the face what seemed like a certain win for him.

He was sure of much of the Southeast and the Southwest at least, even if Delta, Edo and Bayelsa in the South South were uncertain and Akwa Ibom was in the bag for Udom Emmanuel.

The contest had in many ways, become a north versus south affair, with most of the southern aspirants, the only exception being Udom, governor of Akwa Ibom, sitting next to each other and their northern counterparts doing same.

Meanwhile, the northern elders who had called their aspirants to a meeting late night on Friday, continued their push for a consensus at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the primary election, determined to ensure that Wike, who they reasoned could not be trusted to with power, did not emerge candidate.

However, with little success at achieving a consensus by the northern elders, as the event was declared open by Senator Iyorchia Ayu, PDP chairman, Wike’s cheerful disposition continued, and many in the south must have had high hopes of achieving an unlikely victory over their usually more politically astute northern opponents.

The Rivers governor had also, according to several sources dolled out dollars to delegates before proceedings began. It was learnt that before the delegates were mobilised to the venue, aspirants and their coordinators met them at their hotels, where dollars were reportedly shared to them.

While the former vice president reportedly doled out $10,000 to each of the delegates, Wike was said to have splashed between $15,000 and $20,000 per delegate. And with more money paid out to delegates, Wike had even more reasons to be hopeful.

The rain of dollars had attracted operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who stormed the venue at about 4:20 pm.

The peratives, numbering about eight, stationed close to where the delegates were seated, evidently to monitor any distribution of cash among them. But no aspirant would be dumb enough to be sharing money to delegates before the cameras when the event had already kicked off, and the operatives, after about two hours, left the venue.

For Wike, however, things were soon to change. At 8:34pm, Tambuwal, Sokoto governor, who had at least 100 delegates from his northwest zone in the bag, stood up, went to the podium to announce that he was stepping down for Atiku, finally bowing to the pressure from the northern elders, as well as Ayu, who had continued their push for a northern consensus to stop the Rivers governor. It was the turning point. Wike, who had been cheerful up to that point, suddenly had mood swing; a former ally had come back to haunt him on an night that was already shaping up to be the biggest night in his political career.

Tambuwal’s tactical move, plus other last minute realignments, not discounting the north’s superior number of local governments and therefore more delegates at the venue, took the wind out of Wike’s sails. And the Rivers State governor who now looked on in disbelief, could sense defeat coming.

Atiku was also said to have locked away over 200 delegates at Sheraton Hotel and prevented other aspirants from gaining access to them.

Importantly, the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the re-ammended electoral act meant that statutory delegates were not part of the process. Statutory delegates would have given the south more delegates given that the PDP has more states in the south.

By the time voting ended and sorting began, and Atiku’s name rang out more frequently, it was certain that the former vice president, against whom Wike had backed Tambuwal for the party’s ticket at the Port Harcourt convention in 2018, ahead of the presidential election in 2019, but who nonetheless emerged candidate, was destined to repeat the feat.

Proceedings came to a head when the results were finally announced after sorting of votes and Atiku, 75, polled 371 votes to officially emerge the winner of the primary election.

Coming second as was then already obvious was the Rivers governor who polled 237 votes.

Saraki, former senate had 70 votes to come third on the night, while Governor Udom came fourth with 38 votes. Bauchi governor, Mohammed came fifth with 20 votes and Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president came sixth with 14 votes. Bringing up the rear were Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, ace pharmacist and Diana Oliver Tariela who got one vote each. Dele Momodu, Ovation Magazine publisher had zero votes.

As highlighted earlier, Buhari’s failure to append his signature to the re-ammended 2022 electoral act meant that statutory delegates were not part of the the process, leaving the 774 ad-hoc delegates chosen from each of the country’s 774 local governments to decide.

Of this total, however, only 767 were accredited for the primary while total votes cast stood at 763, valid 751 and void 12 votes.

Atiku’s announcement as the winner at 11:37 pm on Saturday, was greeted with thunderous ovation. And another loud roar came when Senator Ayu, the party’s national chairman, presented him the party’s flag.

With his victory, he would now wait to see who the ruling All Progressives Congress would present as candidate on Tuesday, June 7 to know who his key opponent would be in an election that is almost certain to be a two-horse race, without prejudice the potential presidential candidates of the remaining 16 political parties.

Wike, the Rivers governor, whose case was not also helped by his eagerness to make enemies, as exemplified by his recent spat with Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State; his rift with Seriake Dickson, former Bayelsa State governor, as well as Atiku’s noticeable inroads in states like Anambra and Delta, had been taught a hard political lesson.

Reactions:

My emergence historic – Atiku

In his acceptance speech, Atiku described his emergence as historic for the country, adding that he would unify the country once he becomes president.

He promised to deal decisively with the country’s security and economic challenges once he becomes president.

“The APC came and wiped out all the gains made by the PDP. It is an opportunity to reverse mis-governance by the APC government”, he said.

Atiku urged all the aspirants to join hands with him in working for the victory of the party come 2023.

He urged aggrieved members to return to the party, adding they should explore available internal mechanisms in resolving their grievances rather than going to courts.

I look forward to squaring up with you – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor and frontline APC presidential aspirant, congratulated Atiku for emerging as the flag bearer of the PDP.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media office, commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

He said expected the former vice president to be his worthy opponent, by the Grace of God and the support of APC delegates, in the coming 2023 President election.

The APC National Leader said Atiku’s victory didn’t come as a surprise to Nigerians because of his vast experience as a statesman and veteran of many presidential contests from 1993.

“I welcome the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary. I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country.

“As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our country and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, its candidate will be burdened to explain why Nigerians should give it another opportunity, after squandering 16 years at the central government, without much to show,” he said.

Let’s work for Atiku’s success – Saraki

Saraki, on his part, congratulated Atiku on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

Saraki, on his twitter handle, urged PDP members to work for the success of all the party’s candidates across the country.

He said, “I congratulate the winner of tonight’s #PDPPresidentialPrimary, His Excellency, our former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the Presidential flag-bearer of our party, the PDP.

“As we prepare for the future, I am proud that our message of #RealSolutions and deliberate leadership has resonated with millions of young Nigerians across the nation.

“Now, we must all rally around all our candidates across the nation to fix our economy, curb the insecurity, and put an end to the rising cost of living.”

We’re ready to rescue Nigeria – Ayu

Speaking before voting commenced, the PDP national chairman said that the party is now ready to rescue Nigeria.

Ayu lamented the deteriorating standard of living in Nigeria as a result of bad government of the APC.He said unemployment rate was on the rise, insecurity increasing and poverty hitting harder by the day.

Ayu said the ruling party rode on false promises that they are yet to deliver. He said Nigerians were tired and now calling on the PDP to return.

He assured that the party was ready to return to power at the national level and come to the rescue of the country, adding that he began to reposition the party for glory when he took over in December.