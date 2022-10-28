The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State, has dismissed as misleading, claims by Governor Nyeom Wike that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, undermined and disrespected him in the set-up of the council.

Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesperson for the group, who said this on Friday, insisted that Wike and the state Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party were notified about the set-up of the presidential campaign council.

Nwibubasa said this while speaking to a Radio Station (Naija Info) in Port Harcourt, monitored by our correspondent on Friday morning.

Wike had said photos of the PDP presidential candidate and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, were missing from the PDP campaign materials in the state because they did not approach him for any campaign.

However, Nwibubasa said Wike was on a personal vendetta since he lost out in the presidential primaries of the main opposition party in the country.

He said, “The governor’s statement is misleading and there is no truth in the allegations he has levelled against the PDP at the national level.

“His statement is completely misleading and we are advising the Rivers people to take notice of this that this is a product of a personal vendetta by the governor having lost out of the PDP presidential primaries.

“It has nothing to do with the PDP at the national level. We also understand that the governor has been pushing Rivers people in the direction of his own selfish interest.”

Nwibubasa, who is a former commissioner for Employment Generation under Wike-led government, also said the governor does not have genuine supporters in the PDP.

“When the people know the truth, they will align with the truth and that is why we are speaking up. Rivers is a PDP state and whoever wants to push us from the PDP to any other party is an enemy of the state.

“I can tell you that even some of the people you said are supporters of the governor are not. They may be his supporters publicly but in their minds, they are all going to work for the PDP eventually.

“But for fear of the governor and because they hold positions right now in Rivers State, they are likely to be telling you we’re with Wike. I can tell you that no one is with Wike,” he said.